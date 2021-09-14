CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Texas Football: Sarkisian doesn’t think Arkansas loss ‘will define’ the Horns

By Andrew Miller
There is no other way to look at it; new Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is in a tough position this week to try and rebound from a humbling loss for his team at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman last weekend. Texas fell short to Arkansas by a three-possession margin when the team came into this game as roughly a one-touchdown favorite in the pregame betting odds.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian clears key starter for Arkansas game

AUSTIN – Starting right guard Junior Angilau (knee) has been cleared to play for No. 15 Texas in Saturday’s game against Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Angilau has started 22 of the Longhorns' past 23 games, but he was forced to exit last weekend’s season-opening win over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette after sustaining a knee injury. But the 6-foot-6, 319-pound junior practiced throughout the week without any setbacks.
AP ranks Texas Football No. 15 Before Arkansas 66 Year Rivalry

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas football leaped six positions to No. 15 from both AP and USA TODAY polls. Sarkisian's former team, Alabama (1,571 points) remains No. 1. Only three Big 12 teams are ranked in the Top 25: No. 4 Oklahoma (1374), No. 9 Iowa State (1,045), and No. 15 Texas (683).
How to watch, stream Texas football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The No. 21-ranked Texas football team will face an SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Texas Longhorns opened their first week of the college football season with a 38-18 win against the University of...
Texas falls to Arkansas: Steve Sarkisian on concerns over playing road games in 'hostile environment at night'

The Steve Sarkisian era of Texas Football began on a high note back when the Longhorns opened with a ranked home win vs. Louisiana on Sept. 4, but any momentum from the team's 38-point performance in that game came crashing down on Saturday when Texas suffered a 40-21 loss to Arkansas in front of a sellout crowd in Fayetteville. Texas never held the lead at any point in the matchup, trailing 16-0 en route to the 19-point defeat under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
'Horns humbled in return to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian expected a tough, physical battle with Arkansas on Saturday night, but in no way did he expect to be dominated on both sides of the line in a 40-21 loss. The Razorbacks (2-0) rolled up 471 yards total offense — including 333 rushing yards...
Texas Football: Sarkisian ‘disappointed’ in all of missed deep balls vs. UL

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) It was telling where the mindsets of new head coach Steve Sarkisian and some of the Texas football player’s were at in media availability early this week. As Texas looks to build off momentum from the season-opening win over the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and head coach Billy Napier heading into Week 2, the focus needs to stay sharp in practice.
Steve Sarkisian reveals plan for Texas quarterbacks vs. Arkansas

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian plans to play both quarterbacks this weekend against Arkansas, according to Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. Both Hudson Card and Casey Thompson played against Louisiana and will do the same against Arkansas. “Quarterback Hudson Card will start, of course, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian...
Recap: No. 15 Texas bullied in humbling road loss to Arkansas, 40-21

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s best quote that summed up how the 15th-ranked Longhorns were beaten from pillar to post in a humbling 40-21 loss to Arkansas on Saturday in front of an electric crowd of 74,531 fans came long before the opening kickoff at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. While meeting with reporters on a Zoom call following Thursday’s practice, Sarkisian offered a blunt, point-blank reply when asked to expound on what it means to face a roster built to compete in the SEC.
Steve Sarkisian: Texas won't be drawn in by rivalry emotions

Arkansas and Texas have gone round and round plenty of times before, dating back to their days in the Southwest Conference. And while that rivalry resumes this weekend — and is likely to become a more permanent staple the minute Texas joins the SEC — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the Longhorns would not be drawn into an emotional contest.
Steve Sarkisian updates Texas injury situation

Aside from several season-ending injuries suffered during preseason camp, the Texas Longhorns only have two players who could miss Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, head coach Steve Sarkisian said after Thursday’s practice. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Omeire is still rehabilitating the knee injury he suffered in...
Texas football: Joel Klatt believes Steve Sarkisian can 'compete for a conference championship every year'

Texas football started out the 2021 season with a bang over this past Saturday. The Longhorns earned a ranked win over Louisiana to kick off head coach Steve Sarkisian's tenure. College football analyst Joel Klatt came away impressed with Texas. Led by new quarterback Hudson Card and Heisman Trophy-contending running back Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns immediately looked like a Big 12 contender to Klatt.
Steve Sarkisian content with Texas Longhorns offense ahead of Arkansas rivalry

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns took care of business over the weekend, earning them a No. 15 ranking in the Week 1 AP Poll released on Tuesday. Sarkisian’s offensive expertise was evident from the initial whistle. Whenever the Longhorns had the ball, they executed, for all four quarters. It’s still early, but that kind of showing against a reputable opponent should have the fan base thrilled.
Instant Analysis: Sarkisian waited too long to bring in QB Thompson in 40-21 loss at Arkansas

With Arkansas’ fans still on the field after a 40-21 beatdown of Texas, Steve Sarkisian was asked what his quarterback situation is going into a game next week against Rice. Starter redshirt freshman Hudson Card was pulled after nine possessions the produced six three-and-outs (including five of UT's first seven drives), a missed 52-yard field goal attempt, a failed fourth-down, a fumble and one-short-field touchdown set up by an interception.
