Mira Costa, South Torrance girls volleyball headed to Durango Fall Classic

The Mira Costa girls volleyball got an early start to the new season. The Mustangs kicked things off in Hawaii at the annual Ann Kang Invitational. “It was the perfect way to start the season,” Mira Costa coach Cameron Green said. “It was really competitive volleyball. We played some tough Hawaiian teams, we lost to Punahou and then played them again in the semifinals, made some adjustments and beat them in five (sets).”