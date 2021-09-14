CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO...

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

WHO extends moratorium on booster COVID vaccine doses

At a briefing today, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to be extended until the end of the year to allow more people in low- and middle-income countries to be vaccinated. In other developments, the WHO's weekly snapshot...
Kansas City Star

Latest: WHO: Africa may get 30% of vaccine goal by February

GENEVA — The World Health Organization and partners say they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, half of the 60% goal African leaders had aimed for by the end of this year. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the vast disparity...
Axios

EU pledges 200 million vaccine doses to Africa, low-income nations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the bloc would donate an additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations, AP reports. Why it matters: The new donation, slated to be delivered by the middle of next year, comes as confirmed cases of the...
goodmenproject.com

Partners Bolster Africa’s Fight Against COVID-19 and Poverty

The commitment that the Group of Seven (G7) nations and international development banks announced in June will support renewable energy and infrastructure development, as well as Africa’s manufacturing, agriculture and technology sectors. The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The United...
USC News

USC Africa Hub aims to solve global health problems through collaboration with local partners

Jose Gutierrez comes from the San Fernando Valley, but the USC junior spent his summer researching COVID-19’s impact on the health system 9,653 miles away — in Kenya. The Keck School of Medicine of USC global health student analyzed ways to use community health volunteers to expand residents’ access to health care in rural areas. His goal: to influence policy changes that could improve the Kenyan health system.
WTOP

OECD urges rich nations to share vaccines to even-up growth

PARIS (AP) — A leading international economic watchdog urged developed countries to put more effort into providing low-income countries with coronavirus vaccines in order to ensure that the global recovery from the pandemic is more even. In its latest assessment of the state of the global economy, the Paris-based Organization...
AFP

Amnesty demands two billion Covid jabs for poorer world

Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said.
wdac.com

Help TWR Get Gospel Radio To The People Of Africa

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio in bringing the word of God straight into the hands of those most in need in Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. It’s why the ministry of TWR is so treasured in this part of the world, and why it’s all the more important we give its people the means to tune into the Good News of Jesus Christ. Your gift will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make an online tax-deductible contribution to TWR by clicking on the banner below. You can also call 888-988-5656 to make your contribution. Thank you for your prayerful and financial support!
Daily Mail

Pressure mounts for boosters as Scotland's Covid hospital admissions rise 50% in a week — but JCVI chief insists jabs are still protecting vast majority as panel meet to decide who will get third doses TODAY

Pressure for a mass British booster vaccine programme continued to mount today as figures showed Scotland's daily Covid hospital admissions rose by 50 per cent in a week. Data from the Government's Covid dashboard showed that on average there were 114 patients being admitted each day to hospitals in Scotland in the week to September 1, compared to 76 the week prior.
AFP

Vietnam to buy 10 million Cuban vaccine doses

Cuba agreed Monday to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval. A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said. The agreement concerns an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorized the purchase of 10 million doses in total, Cuban media reported. On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the emergency use of Abdala, which Cuba is already using along with Soberana 02 , another locally developed vaccine.
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Oregonian

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
