WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio in bringing the word of God straight into the hands of those most in need in Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. It’s why the ministry of TWR is so treasured in this part of the world, and why it’s all the more important we give its people the means to tune into the Good News of Jesus Christ. Your gift will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make an online tax-deductible contribution to TWR by clicking on the banner below. You can also call 888-988-5656 to make your contribution. Thank you for your prayerful and financial support!

AFRICA ・ 6 DAYS AGO