Video* Queen Guitarist Brian May Shares New Video Playing Next To Himself In 1992

— Queen guitarist Brian May is time traveling in his new video. He shared a new video for his 1992 solo song “Back to the Light.” In the video, current day May plays guitar next to himself in 1992. The video’s release comes as May is in the process of reissuing his debut solo album “Back to the Light.” He is also opening up about what made Freddie Mercury a great frontman. Speaking on Rick Beato’s YouTube channel, May said Mercury didn’t start to gain control of his voice until the band’s first recording session. He explained the first couple of tracks Mercury recorded were all over the place. He then said the frontman got fed up and said he didn’t sound good enough. May said Mercury recorded his vocals again and again and molded himself into the singer he was.