Alexa Bliss Comments On RAW Women’s Championship, New Charly Dolls For Sale

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE began selling the “Charly Doll” as soon as Alexa Bliss gave the gift to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair during last night’s RAW segment. The doll is currently going for $39.99 on the WWEShop website and will begin shopping on November 16. You can see a photo and video of the plush doll below.

