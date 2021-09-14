One dead in pizza restaurant shooting, suspect identified, Merced police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person has died following a shooting at a Merced pizza restaurant on Monday, police say. At approximately 7:33 p.m., Merced police received a call of a shooting at Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Olive Avenue. Police say three gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals. One of them, a 38-year-old man, later died. Investigators are not yet releasing his identity.www.yourcentralvalley.com
