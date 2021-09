Today we got an exclusive saxophone performance ahead of the Indy Jazz Festival. Jarad Thompson of the group Premium Blend will perform there this weekend. Celebrating more than 20 years as innovators in the Indianapolis arts and culture scene, the annual Indy Jazz Fest, the premier event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, has returned with a two-day outdoor festival at Garfield Park September 18 and 19.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO