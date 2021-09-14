CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Board diversity: We can do this, California

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer events of 2020 may have been a tipping point, bringing to the forefront already existing needs for change in boardroom composition. According to Deloitte, in 2020, minorities and women held 2,253 seats (or 38% of the total) on Fortune 500 boards, up from 1,929 seats (or 34%) in 2018. The boards at 53 Fortune 100 firms are 40% or more diverse, compared with 46 firms in 2018, according to the sixth edition of Missing Pieces: A Board Diversity Census of Women and Minorities on Fortune 500 Boards, a multi-year study published by the Alliance for Board Diversity. Deloitte became involved with the study beginning in 2016.

