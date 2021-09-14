CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ABI survey finds businesses positive about fourth quarter expansion

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) quarterly survey shows a continued positive attitude despite some ongoing challenges. ABI president, Mike Ralston, says a majority see their businesses continuing to grow. “Seventy percent of them expect to see sales expand in the next quarter. And boy, that’s positive for them and positive for Iowa,” Ralston says. That is down from 79% in the last quarter, which Ralston says is due to a couple of ongoing issues.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

A third of U.S. small businesses have reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, survey finds

A third of small business owners across the U.S. have voluntarily reinstated pandemic restrictions during the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, new data show. That's a big change from as early as May, when 85% of small businesses were fully open, as infections subsided and government-mandated rules for businesses lifted. But by August that figure had dropped to 63%, according to a survey by Kabbage, a small business lender owned by American Express.
SMALL BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Fourth Quarter Events for Agent Retention and Growth

Successful real estate businesses host events for their agents throughout the year—company-wide, regionally, etc.—to recognize achievement, build camaraderie and propel increased production. This is key for ensuring agent retention and growth. The upcoming fourth quarter presents an ideal time for you to host an event specifically focusing on key facets...
ECONOMY
rangerreview.com

Businesses are in an untenable position

On Thursday, President Biden announced the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the coming weeks will issue an “emergency temporary standard” that will mandate all employers with 100 or more employees to require their workers be vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid testing. This rule is estimated to impact 80 million private-sector workers, with businesses facing fines of up to $14,000 per violation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
mckinneyonline.com

Quarterly Business Checkup with a Virtual CFO

We are quickly moving through the first quarter of 2021 and this means it is time for quarterly meetings! We are constantly learning and growing as we go through business cycles. As we learn and grow, it’s important that all business owners meet regularly with their virtual CFO, CPA, or other advisor to ensure the business is performing well. In today’s podcast episode, we are talking about what quarterly business checkup meetings should look like in case you have never been a part of one and would like to start!
MARKETS
republic-online.com

NFIB director: Kansans should be concerned about latest business survey

(The Center Square) – Kansas business owners increasingly say they remain uncertain about the future, with the ongoing labor shortage a main concern, according to an analysis of the National Federation of Independent Business' latest optimism index. “There’s a number in this latest survey that should have all Kansans concerned,”...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law.com

In-House Teams Will Continue To Remote Work Going Forward As Trust Within Businesses Rises, LOD Survey Finds

Pandemic-induced remote working has led to greater levels of trust among the in-house legal community, according to a survey of nearly 200 company lawyers. 96% of 183 respondents to a Lawyers On Demand (LOD) survey said they will continue with remote working due to “increased levels of trust in their teams”, according to the report by the firm.
ECONOMY
Washington Times

Survey of small businesses finds optimism falling as Democrats push for tax hikes

Optimism among small business owners has plummeted as Democrats race to raise taxes amid rising inflation, according to a new poll by a right-leaning advocacy group Friday. The poll conducted for the Job Creators Network found that an index measuring optimism among small businesses declined to 59.4 in August, down from 63.5 in July. It was the lowest point in the four months that Republican pollsters John McLaughlin and Scott Rasmussen have been conducting the survey.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
probuilder.com

Survey Finds Many Renters Worry About Homeownership

About half of Americans aged between 25 and 55 fear they will never become homeowners, a new survey from LendingTree finds. Fifty-two percent of Millennials and 55% of Gen X renters are concerned about homeownership, and an economic analyst from LendingTree says that many in the midst of their careers likely believe they will never own a home if they do not already. And it does not help that home prices continue going up while incomes lag behind, the economic analyst told CNBC.
HOUSE RENT
Houston Chronicle

Number of Houston-area businesses requiring COVID vaccines triples since June, survey finds

About one in four Houston-area employers plan to require their workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a survey released by the Greater Houston Partnership. That figure marks a notable increase from June, when only 8 percent of employers surveyed by the Greater Houston Partnership said they planned to adopt a vaccine mandate. At the time, only a handful of companies had rules on vaccinations, including at Houston Methodist Hospital, which later faced a lawsuit and protests for requiring workers be inoculated.
HOUSTON, TX
martechseries.com

Digital.com Survey Finds 32% of People Quit Their Jobs During the Pandemic to Start a Business

Majority of Americans who left the workforce to become entrepreneurs want to be their own boss or pursue their passion. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a new survey report to examine why millions of Americans are leaving the workforce. According to the study, 4 million people resigned from their jobs in April of 2021. Digital.com surveyed 1,250 adults 18 and older who quit their jobs within the last six months to gain more insight into the declining labor force participation.
SMALL BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Homeowner survey’s shock findings

A whopping 67% of homeowners who have bought a home within the past five years have regrets about their purchase, according to a new survey by fintech company NerdWallet. The ‘Home Regrets’ study polled a total of 2,063 people across the US. Of those, 450 homeowners purchased a home within the last five years. The study carried out by Harris Poll also revealed several potential regret traps in the current market.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy