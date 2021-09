The Regents of the University of California was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Stueve Siegel Hanson and Hartley LLP on behalf of employees who claim their personal and health information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-01641, Menezes v. The Regents of the University of California.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO