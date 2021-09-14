CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO...

