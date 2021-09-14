CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores resident wins big with scratch-off lottery ticket

By Melanie LeCroy / melanie@gulfcoastmedia.com
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Gulf Shores resident is nearly $1 million richer after winning the top prize from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Thomas Cook purchased the million-dollar winning ticket from the Flora-Bama Liquor Store located at 17395 Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. According to a Florida Lottery press release, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com

