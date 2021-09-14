CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

By CNN
live5news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints. Of the 65% of workers who responded to...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 341

Bald Head Jamaican
7d ago

What (Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated) So who are the main spreaders of this virus the vaccinated people

Reply(18)
93
Karlton Holmstrom
7d ago

And they have a 99+% chance of surviving AND coming away with a 13% better chance for fighting future infections, due to the increase in natural ammunity antibodies.

Reply(28)
53
C.Slater
6d ago

I wonder how many TSA employees were sick with ANYTHING contagious from 2017 to 2019. I'm going to assume the numbers are similar. the only point of this article is to instill more fear.

Reply(6)
38
Related
International Business Times

Nearly 20,000 Of 4.5M Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The latest data on breakthrough cases from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health revealed that nearly 20,000 residents of the state who’ve been fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health said there was a cumulative 19,443 COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated population, accounting for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Tops Country For Highest Number Of TSA Employees To Have Gotten COVID

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is in the lead for the highest number of COVID cases, beating other large hubs like JFK in New York and Los Angeles. The Transportation Security Administration began tracking COVID cases in March 2020.  The current data shows 515 people have gotten sick at MIA.  Of those, 492 where TSA Screening Officers. Miami isn’t the only airport with high numbers, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are in the top five. CBS4 asked the TSA what the reason behind this was.  A TSA spokesperson explained in writing, “The numbers among our officers have from the beginning of the pandemic...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Covid#Airport Security#Cnn
Washington Post

More than 4,000 face-mask incidents have been reported to the TSA

The Transportation Security Administration, charged with enforcing the federal mask mandate in airports, on trains and in other transportation settings, said Friday it has received more than 4,000 reports of face mask-related incidents since the requirement was put into place earlier this year. The agency has sent warning letters in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4kc.com

Over 10,000 TSA workers have had COVID-19: How many cases has KCI Airport seen?

The Transportation Security Administration has officially recorded more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 among its employees since the beginning of the pandemic. The TSA recorded its 10,000th case during the first week of September, a representative for the agency said. As of Friday, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees had risen to 10,243.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health suspends hundreds of employees over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health released an update on Tuesday on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees. As of Sept. 21, 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members are compliant with Novant Health’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. Employees are considered compliant if they have received the following: the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Air travelers refusing to wear masks could face up to $3,000 fines

Air travelers who refuse to wear masks could be fined up to $3,000, starting Friday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday it will double fines for those who flout federal mask mandates for air travel. First-time offenders will be fined $500-$1,000, while repeat offenders will be forced to shell...
LIFESTYLE
washingtonnewsday.com

As in-person classes resume, about 252,000 children have tested positive for COVID.

As in-person classes resume, about 252,000 children have tested positive for COVID. Since the start of the fall school year, a record number of children have tested positive for COVID-19 every week, indicating that in-person classes have resumed for much of the United States. According to the latest weekly data...
KIDS
fox29.com

TSA will double fines on mask mandate violations at airports, on flights

WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration will increase the range of fines that can be imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate on public modes of transportation, the agency announced in conjunction with President Joe Biden on Thursday. The federal mask mandate applies to...
LIFESTYLE
Q106.5

Bangor Humane Society Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Bangor Humane Society will temporarily close it's facility on Mt. Hope Avenue this week. The decision was made after and employee there tested positive for Covid-19. This individual would have also had contact with the public, albeit while wearing a mask, so the shelter posted a notice on it's Facebook Page, that anyone who may have been to visit the Bangor Humane Society this week, should keep an eye out for symptoms.
BANGOR, ME
WebProNews

Walgreens Exposed COVID Testing Data, Refused to Fix Issue

In a shocking display of negligence and incompetence, Walgreens left COVID testing data exposed and refused to fix the issue when notified. Walgreens quickly emerged as one of the most popular places for individuals to get tested for COVID-19, even touting itself as “a vital partner in testing and community education.” Individuals could register online, take the test through the company’s drive-thru and receive the results via email.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy