CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blade & Soul: 5 Things The Unreal Engine 4 Update Made Better (And 5 Things It Didn't)

By Editorials
mmorpg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe just-released Unreal Engine 4 Update for Blade & Soul came packed with a bunch of new features. There’s a new class, the Dual Blade, for players to master. There’s also the Forest of Echoes, a new 4-player dungeon to explore. The patch notes also mention a new story extension, additional character slots, and new gear to loot. But there’s no doubt that the most anticipated update was the namesake of the patch itself - the move to the Unreal Engine 4.

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
vashivisuals.com

THE SEED: Making of an Unreal Engine Sci-FiShort Film (BTS 1 of 5)

This is the first of 5 BTS videos documenting the entire the post-production of THE SEED. THE SEED is a Sci-Fi short film that I directed and edited to be released in October 2021. We embraced Unreal Engine and used it to create 12 VFX shots that enhanced and augmented...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

There’s a new teaser from Into the Echo, an MMORPG made with Unreal Engine 5

Explore the mysteries of the past and build a new future in Etlok Studios’ upcoming MMORPG. Etlok Studios, a Canadian developer, has released a teaser video for their forthcoming MMORPG project, Into The Echo. Into The Echo uses conventional features like as resource gathering, crafting, puzzle solving, and fighting to create next-generation social experiences, giving players the opportunity to develop their reputation and find their own unique purpose in this enchantingly realized shared universe.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

The Korean Fantasy MMO BLADE & SOUL Upgrades to Unreal Engine 4, Adds a New Class, and More

The popular MMORPG Blade & Soul from NCSOFT recently got a face lift. Over the weekend, the Korean fantasy martial arts game got a huge update and now runs on Unreal Engine 4. This upgrade will improve the game’s graphics, network optimization, performance, and more which I’m sure many players have been excited for. You can find out more on the official site and check out this video comparing the old and new engines.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

PlanetSide 2 Overhauls the New Player Experience in Big Update

PlanetSide 2 becomes the latest game to introduce changes intended to make things more welcoming to newer players. Everything from the character creation, tutorial, to starting combat have been adjusted and in some cases, completely overhauled. Character creation is usually the first place most of us spend a chunk of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Xbox 360#The Forest Of Echoes#The Unreal Engine 4#Ps3#Cpu#Ue4#The Blade Soul#Aorus#Bns#Ui
mmorpg.com

Frozen Flame Closed Beta Impressions

Dreamside Interactive has created a fantasy setting that I want to love with the open-world survival RPG Frozen Flame. The stylized environment looks great, and I found myself running from one location to another, wondering what I would find next. Unfortunately, while I understand that it is currently in closed beta and that much is still subject to change, some underlying issues kept me from enjoying Frozen Flame to the extent I would have liked.
RECIPES
mmorpg.com

Dual Blade Class Comes To MapleStory M In Latest Update

Mobile MMO MapleStory M has released its latest class into the game, this time debuting the rogue thief Dual Blade. To go along with the class release, the MMO is hosting an event to help players along their way with leveling up, as well as earn rewards. It doesn't seem...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries' Next Expansion, Legend of the Kestrel Lancers, Coming September 23rd

The next expansion in the Mechwarrior series, Legend of the Kestrel Lancers, is coming to all platforms Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries calls home this September 23rd. The upcoming expansion is a departure from the sandbox gameplay Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries brings to the table. Instead Legend of the Kestrel Lancers is more focused on the story it's trying to tell, set during the "Fourth Succession War." This new story features 14 new missions, as well as 7 "Battle Quests," large-scale battles on a custom battleground. Additionally, Legends of the Kestrel Lancers will hit alongside the PlayStation console release.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

The Bladesworn is Guild Wars 2's Warrior Elite Specialization

The Bladesworn wields a gun saber, which is just what it sounds like. If surprising your enemies with the power of a gun and a longsword sounds like your style of doing things, well look no further than this specialization. Oh, and you can also use magic cartridges to enhance your attacks.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
mmorpg.com

Into the Echo First Teaser Marks Pre-Alpha Signups

Into the Echo, the MMORPG from from ETLOK Studios, bills itself as "a time travel odyssey" and built around recapturing a sense of wonder and discovery that made many people love MMOs in the first place. There's an official teaser out that also marks the opening of pre-alpha signups. The...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Bitcraft, a Community Sandbox MMORPG, Announced With First Teaser

Clockwork Labs (which last month, announced $4.3 million in funding, for the previously unknown MMORPG) has just announced Bitcraft, its new "community sandbox" MMORPG and released its first teaser. At the end of that teaser, it bills the game as "a new kind of MMORPG", and Bitcraft is aiming for those who want to play their own way and engage with community in a world that they can make an impact on.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

SWTOR Sorcerer and Assassin Combat Updates Now on PTS

Star Wars: The Old Republic has been on a tear updating a full slate of combat styles. The latest to get polish are now up for testing on the PTS: the Sorcerer and Assassin. Some of the work here began with analysis of the changes to the Sith Inquisitor. The update post notes that the Sith Inquisitor's current form involves a lot of things at once. Having all of those moving parts, active abilities, utilities, passive modifiers, and in the end, knowing just how they all work together, when and how to use them all could be a little daunting. In the end, you're also supposed to have fun, and with an IP like Star Wars, there's the identities of the classes and how they blend into the overall game to consider.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Guild Wars 2 Adding DirectX 11 Support to Improve and Modernize

Guild Wars 2 is adding DirectX 11 support in an effort to make the game look better, increase framerate, and continue running smoothly on most systems while allowing for continued improvements. "As far as graphics features are concerned, jumping from DirectX 9 to DirectX 11 gives us plenty of options...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Grab A Fiesta Online Realm of the Gods Key For A Free Mount And Costume!

Gamigo have teamed up with MMORPG.com to give away codes for Fiesta Online, including an in-game mount and costume to celebrate its Realm of the Gods expansion, which hit back in August. The codes are good for 30 days and the giveaway runs through the end of October (or when we run out of keys!)
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Prosperous Universe Mobile Coming, Possible October Release

Prosperous Universe is seeing some significant updates lately, as the 2021.4 build went out a few days ago. With the release of the new build, several devs took to a diary to discuss some of what they've been seeing and what is to come. The update added mid and high...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Guild Wars 2 - The Catalyst Unleashes Elemental Power for Beta Event

The final one of the elite specializations ready for next week's beta event for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is the Catalyst. Catalysts are specialists in channeling powerful elemental forces through ancient teachings, and build up their energy through combat. In the introduction preview, you can also see the Catalyst wields a very large hammer. That big hammer, with close and mid-range capability, would be fun on its own with the elemental energy to power things up even more, but there's a twist. One of the other aspects to always consider with this specialization is the use of spheres. They also know how to concentrate power using the Jade Sphere to unleash the force of the elements on enemies and also help heal your allies. When you need powerful damage dealers to get in and beat back enemy tides, there’s a lot to like about this elementalist specialization. With the additional support element, they’ll certainly add value on a team.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

I'm Happy Newer MMOs Are Ditching The Cluttered UI Of MMOs Past

MMORPG UI is usually recognized by its rows and rows of skills, character and enemy vitals, group information and more. It's historically a cluttered mess in my opinion - and I'm including the ones that do this well. I've never been a huge fan of the cluttered and sometimes convoluted UI that powers the MMO I'm playing, which is why I'm excited that another major MMO is hitting that will have a limited UI - New World.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Elder Scrolls Online Details Balance Changes, New Nvidia DLAA Tech

The Elder Scrolls Online will be debuting Nvidia's new Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing technology, as announced via a stream on the official Twitch channel on Friday. This is the first game that will be running this new tech, which will be out on the PTS soon. The technology doesn't improve performance, but it will be an option to enable better anti-aliasing at native resolution as the game ages, so things should look better and not hobble the resolution.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy