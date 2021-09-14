CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Rapid tests can help detect COVID-19. Here's how to use them effectively

Savannah Morning News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis an op-ed by Zoë McLaren an associate professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She wrote this piece for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. The rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S....

heraldmailmedia.com

COVID-19 mu variant has been detected in Maryland. Here's what to know.

The delta variant is still the predominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in Maryland and across the nation, but the emerging "mu" variant has made a small appearance here in recent weeks. The World Health Organization identified the mu variant — which, like other COVID-19 variants, was named with a letter...
MARYLAND STATE
Columbus Dispatch

COVID-19 rapid tests: How to take one correctly at home

As cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, rapid tests are in high demand. There are options for how and where to take the test, either at a pharmacy or clinic or at home through a self-administered test. Rapid tests are typically taken when you are experiencing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland Scene

How Different COVID-19 Testing Plans Can Help Keep Kids Safe in School

Backpack? Check. Notebooks and pencils? Check. Coronavirus test? Check. As fall approaches, many parents and teachers hope to leave Zoom school behind and have kids return to the classroom. But the exceptionally transmissible delta variant threatens to dash these hopes as schools scramble to prepare. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that schools employ a suite of COVID-19 mitigation measures, including social distancing, masking for all students and teachers, improving air filtration and testing students regularly.
KIDS
WTRF

Rapid and PCR COVID tests: What’s the difference?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the COVID situation becomes increasingly confusing, so has the protocol for testing. Does a positive rapid test confirm that you have a case?. Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says rapid tests can be a huge help for purposes of handling the spread. But it...
WHEELING, WV
Ladders

Here’s how long reusable COVID cloth masks are effective

• A new study found that washing and drying reusable cloth masks can still work after several washes. • After 52 washes, cloth masks still effectively filtered the virus out. • Cloth masks offer some of the best protection against COVID-19. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Intelligence agencies can help stop future pandemics. Here’s how.

The United States could have been better prepared for the coronavirus — and it could be better prepared for the next deadly pandemic. The government has many other tools available to handle outbreaks in the future. The last year shows it’s time to use them. For many years, we’ve largely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbus Dispatch

Where can I get a COVID-19 test in Columbus? Here's how to find locations

As COVID-19 cases increase in Columbus, you might be searching for where you can get a test to see if you have coronavirus. The state of Ohio has a database of all the places where you can get tested. It’s a combination of private companies and retail sites, community health centers, and libraries and other local partners that offer access to testing.
OHIO STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Kids Can Safely Get The COVID-19 Vaccine. Here’s How

If your kid could get the COVID-19 vaccine, would you allow them to get it?. Well you may soon have the option. But first, just a quick reminder of who is eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Shot along with some other important info:. Soon, this list of eligibility...
KIDS
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNT-TV

Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More and more people are getting tested for COVID-19 again. But more people mean fewer COVID-19 rapid tests, which is becoming a problem. Many people would prefer to get their test results back within just 15 or 20 minutes with a rapid test, but nurses say those tests need to be saved for patients who are severely ill.
CHARLESTON, WV
Fox 59

Waiting for your COVID-19 test results? Here’s how to get them if you visited Marion County’s testing site

INDIANAPOLIS — A cybersecurity breach last month is changing the way the Marion County Health Department notifies Hoosiers of their COVID-19 test results. Earlier this month, Eskenazi Health revealed some data had been obtained by hackers during a cybersecurity breach on August 4th. At the time, officials confirmed Marion County Health Department was also part of that breach but did not clarify whether the department’s data was compromised.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Nutrition labels can be confusing, here's how to read them

Q: You keep telling us to pay attention to the nutrition labels, but the truth is, they don’t make a lot of sense sometimes. Could you give a tour of how to read it all please?. Casey P., Columbia, Mo. A: Nutrition labels can be confusing, so let’s start at...
NUTRITION
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH

