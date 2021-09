The British pound initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as we approached the 50-day EMA. By doing so, the market looks as if it is going to test the 200-day EMA next, and I would also point out that we sold off rather rapidly later in the day. Because of this, it looks like the negativity is accelerating, as demand for US dollars in the relative safety of the bond market may be picking up.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO