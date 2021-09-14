CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Warming Station getting ready to open for another season

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – The Union County Warming Station in La Grande is gearing up for the opening November 15th and are looking for volunteers. Taylor Gould acting chair, said a virtual training is set up to begin Sunday, November 8th. The capacity is 20-guests, the most has been 8-guests at one time in the past. As in the past the warming station is working with Public Health to keep the staff and guests safe, all guests will be screened, wear mask, and to abide the social distancing rules. The Warming Station is normally open from November through March 15th. Gould said, those interested in volunteering to contact the staff through the Union County Warming Station Facebook page.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 1

