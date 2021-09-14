CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Hartford HealthCare's Institute of Living marks Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdIQ9_0bvnMrw900

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.

September marks National Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on an often taboo subject. It also serves as a call to action that there is work to be done.

In 2018, 48,344 Americans died by suicide — more than the number of traffic fatalities and almost double the number of homicides for the year. The statistics speak for themselves — suicide is a public health problem, but it is preventable.

To learn more, log onto https://instituteofliving.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Health Care#Homicides#Hartford Healthcare#News 12 Connecticut#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

News 12

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy