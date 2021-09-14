Hartford HealthCare's Institute of Living marks Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.



September marks National Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month, a time dedicated to shedding light on an often taboo subject. It also serves as a call to action that there is work to be done.

In 2018, 48,344 Americans died by suicide — more than the number of traffic fatalities and almost double the number of homicides for the year. The statistics speak for themselves — suicide is a public health problem, but it is preventable.

