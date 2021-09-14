CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

FOXBusiness

Stocks could drop 20% or more: Morgan Stanley

The chances of a 20% or greater pullback in the S&P 500 are becoming more likely, according to Morgan Stanley. Strategists at the firm say there is growing evidence that the U.S. economy is slowing and that consumer confidence is waning. They laid out two near-term paths for stocks – the "fire" and "ice" scenarios.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Variety

Morgan Stanley Buys 2.34 Million Shares of Warner Music Group, Worth $105 Million

On a day that has been remarkably good for music companies on stock markets, Warner Music Group — which saw its stock climb thanks in part to Universal Music’s lofty IPO — on Tuesday announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries to Morgan Stanley & Co. as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. According to the announcement, the stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and Warner will not receive any proceeds from the offering (although Len Blavatnik’s...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Morgan Stanley Sees 30.4% Upside In Teradata?

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty upgraded Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $66 price target, up from $55, implying a 30.4% upside. Following recent meetings with management, Huberty is more confident in the long-term model and tells investors that a shift in engineering spends and go-to-market resources increase her confidence in Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR and growth in new customers.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

Lucid Motors OWNS Tesla in the long range EV game

When Lucid Motors launches it’s much-awaited Air Dream Edition Range later this year, it takes evolution in EV charging to the future. The Lucid Air car will become the longest-range electric vehicle on the road. With 837 kilometers (520 miles) on a single charge, it’s achieved a record-breaking official EPA...
CARS
Street.Com

Wynn Resorts 'Worth Risk' of Macau Restrictions, Morgan Stanley Says

Wynn Resorts shares fell in a slumping broad market after a Morgan Stanley analyst cut his price target on the casino operator to $113 from $138 due to regulatory concern in Macau. Shares of the Las Vegas company at last check were down nearly 3.3% to $80.45. Morgan Stanley analyst...
GAMBLING
MarketRealist

Will Lucid Motors Stock Be the Next Big EV Story After Tesla?

Lucid Motors (LCID) stock has been very volatile in September. We saw selling pressure earlier in the month on fears that PIPE (private investment in public equity) would exit as the lock-in period ends. However, the stock has since been in an uptrend as those fears abated. How high can LCID stock go and can Reddit traders trigger a short squeeze in the stock?
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

Lucid Air EV sets EV benchmark with 520-mile range

The Lucid Air has set a new benchmark for EPA-rated EV range with 520 miles. Founded by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, Lucid has been methodically building a Tesla Model S competitor since debuting to much fanfare at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Its promise: to eclipse Tesla as the electric vehicle standard.
CARS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

