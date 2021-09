Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order: SVU are just days away from finally returning for their next seasons on NBC. While neither ended their previous season on a life-or-death cliffhanger, it's safe to say that things never stay too calm when it comes to the Law & Order shows. In fact, Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler will be going undercover when Season 2 of Organized Crime premieres. Even though Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson will undoubtedly have plenty happening on her own show, some comments from Meloni combined with Benson and Stabler's dynamic may indicate that she'll be essential to his undercover journey.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO