Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's big Thiago Alcantara decision pays off and eases transfer window worries

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzYfR_0bvnL0e200

Jurgen Klopp 's big decision to start Thiago Alcantara over captain Jordan Henderson against Leeds on Sunday paid off and eased transfer window worries

The Spaniard starred in Liverpool 's 3-0 victory at Elland Road, a match marred by Harvey Elliott's gruesome ankle dislocation.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane lifted the Reds into third place in the Premier League table, remaining unbeaten from four matches.

Although the attacking performance had supporters salivating, fans were raving about the Italian-born 30-year-old, who was selected by Klopp instead of Henderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxdeo_0bvnL0e200
Thiago showed why Klopp put his faith in him ( Image: Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool were constantly linked with signing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum - who left to join Paris Saint-Germain for free in July - to reinforce the midfield department during the summer window but Thiago has eased concerns after a difficult first year in England.

Receiving a rapturous applause when he departed in stoppage-time on Sunday, Thiago managed an assist for Mane's late strike, adding to a 89% passing accuracy and his two key passes.

The ex- Bayern Munich and Barcelona technician also completed all four of his long balls, impressing against the top-flight's most intense side away from home to silence his critics.

Former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp was heaping praise on Thiago while on punditry for Sky Sports at Elland Road.

"I've listened to a lot of people talk about Thiago. When Liverpool go on a bad run people go 'he slows the play up and can't handle the intensity'. Absolute garbage," Redknapp said.

"This guy is one of the best technicians you'll see in world football don't matter what kind of pressure you put him under, he's never panicked.

"He relaxes on the ball. There was a lot of times where he was in good positions to help out the defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4Oba_0bvnL0e200
Redknapp says Thiago has received unfair criticism ( Image: Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Will an improved Thiago fill the void left by Wijnaldum? Give us your verdict here.

"He is incredible to watch and it did my head in last year listening to people who don't understand the midfield role," he claimed.

"How to keep the ball, what to do, how to be in the right position. how to show quality, how to set people up for chances.

"It's because people are always looking for a scapegoat. Someone to say it's their fault but he is brilliant and that's why Jurgen Klopp played him today."

Klopp himself alluded to Thiago also playing a vital role in his team's game plan.

"Our idea was to cut out [Kalvin] Phillips, which is important; to cut out the passes they usually want to play, how they want to find him in the centre," the German told his club's website. "That took a little bit of their game plan away or whatever.

"In our case, I think we had a lot of moments where we won the ball and then we were obviously [in a] quite expansive formation we have in possession and we used the space quite well to set our own attacks.

"But, how I said, without intensity it’s not possible, this is not a game you can play nice like chess – you have to throw everything on the pitch to make little advantages. We did that," he explained.

"That’s what I liked most about the game, that we were really ready – for the atmosphere today, the intensity Leeds are asking for. It’s a really tough place to come and we did really well."

punditarena.com

Jurgen Klopp questions Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions

“I just don’t understand that”. Jurgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgate’s managerial decisions, specifically playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. The Liverpool right back played in midfield against Andorra last week, and admitted that he found it difficult to get on the ball throughout the game. England won the game against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp on Thiago's first year and Liverpool's midfield 'evolution'

Jürgen Klopp discussed Thiago Alcantara's first year as a Liverpool player and his midfield set-up during the second part of his Crystal Palace pre-match press conference. Saturday marks exactly 12 months since Thiago swapped Bayern Munich for the Reds, who welcome Patrick Vieira's side to Anfield in the Premier League at 3pm BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

'No chance' - Jurgen Klopp slams FIFA's plan for biennial World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has blasted plans to hold the World Cup on a biennial basis, with the Liverpool manager stating that player welfare seems secondary to the game's powerbrokers as fixture congestion continues to pile up. The German's comments come amid increasing speculation that FIFA could move to hold their lucrative...
UEFA
