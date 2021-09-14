CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FuelCell stock soars after long streak of earnings misses snapped

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot higher on heavy volume Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company pleasantly surprised investors by reporting a narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, and revenue that rose well above expectations.

