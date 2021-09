The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for another season. Luka Doncic will be leading the way as training camp kicks off on Sept. 28. The Mavs are looking to make a deep playoff run for the first time since 2011, and there will be no shortage of storylines this season. Can Luka win his first MVP? How will the team play under new head coach Jason Kidd? Can Kristaps Porzingis return to his All-Star form? It promises to be an exciting campaign.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO