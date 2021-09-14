CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside a Gonzales cottage adorned with hand-painted murals, heirloom antiques and funky mirrors

By JENNIFER TORMO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing is planned inside David Aaron Smith and Katelyn Doherty’s home. It’s how Smith makes his paintings, dripping acrylics onto a canvas and then letting the scene evolve subconsciously, spontaneously, organically. And it’s the same way the couple decorates. Furniture is acquired by chance—a dresser they stumbled upon at an antique store, or a 1930s couch passed down by Doherty’s Great Aunt Gigi.

