CXIP Guarantees NFT Creators Receive Their Royalties with New PA1D Feature

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-launched, artist-supported tech company CXIP has developed the NFT industry’s first cross-market royalty solution, a new smart contract called PA1D. Offering smart contracts that respond to any marketplace’s unique request for royalty information, NFT creators can automatically collect royalties while selling work through any platform. PA1D is one of the features included in CXIP’s enhanced minting technology, the first to offer standardized security and authentication in the minting process.

