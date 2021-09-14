CXIP Guarantees NFT Creators Receive Their Royalties with New PA1D Feature

After a recent collaboration with Portishead, streaming platform Soundcloud has started a new “fan-powered” royalty program, where a listener’s subscription or advertising revenue goes directly to the artists to whom they listen to in a given period of time. Since launching in March, Portishead released their ABBA cover of “SOS” in July and has since earned six times more than the “pro-rata” model that streaming platforms such as Spotify use, where artists get paid depending on the number of streams they receive. That is equivalent to 500 percent more than it typically would on other streaming platforms in less than a month.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO