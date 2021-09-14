CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Jim Lebenthal defends decision to buy Wynn amid Chinese crackdown

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halftime Report's Investment Committee discusses casino stocks and, specifically, Wynn Resorts' slump. "Reward does not come without taking risk," Lebenthal says about the stock.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Crackdown#Investment#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
SKIFT

Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts Valuations Tank on Chinese Crackdown

Early Check-In Editor’s Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro. First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China’s Casino Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) Ltd. fell as much as 10.5% after an 11% decline...
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Wynn Resorts Stock: Buy the Dip if It Reclaims This Key Level

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Report is under serious pressure, falling 11% on Tuesday and dropping another 11% at the lows on Wednesday morning. The selling pressure is twofold. First, business remains at risk as Covid-19 remains a threat. And airline traffic has been falling, and if the trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before tourism-sensitive businesses take a hit.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lebenthal buys more shares of Wynn after the stock slipped 13% on Tuesday

Jim Lebenthal explains why he bought more shares of Wynn Resorts. Stephanie Link agrees with Lebenthal's thesis on CNBC's "Halftime Report". Shares of the casino company are down about 13% on Tuesday. U.S. casinos with operations in Macau are taking a hit in the stock market this morning on stiffer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying More Wynn Resorts Shares Amid Steep Sell-Off

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) is trading lower Tuesday amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the stock last week and he's buying more today as the stock pulls back, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: The Macau...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Chinese Mining Crackdowns Expand to Hebei Province

The Chinese Government is continuing to work towards a greener future by barring crypto mining in the nation. According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday, the Chinese cyberspace commission in the Hebei province has agreed to work with other officials to break any cryptocurrency mines still operating in the region. This is the latest move by China in its cryptocurrency mining crackdown aimed at helping the country achieve carbon neutrality. A statement from the commission said that the department of education, department of public security, local financial regulatory bureau, and the communications administration will all be involved in the crackdown. Departments will have until the end of September to verify that their information systems are not supporting any type of cryptocurrency mining and/or trading.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Investors split over riding Chinese dragon after stock market crackdown

George Soros didn’t mince his words as he summed up current tensions between the world’s two superpowers. “A life and death conflict”, he said of the US and China. The 91-year-old billionaire investor has no qualms with taking on big targets, having risen to global prominence when he “broke” the Bank of England by betting against sterling.
MARKETS
New York Post

Chinese state op-ed defends Xi’s regulatory crackdown and foreign investment

Chinese state sponsored news outlet, The People’s Daily, came to the defense of President Xi Jinping on Wednesday amid a crackdown on the country’s tech industry — and criticism from George Soros on American companies investing there. The editorial acknowledged Xi’s recent crackdown on private industry — claiming the regulatory...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Hedge funds slash exposure to China amid ongoing regulatory crackdown

Hedge fund exposure to Chinese equities and indexes listed in the U.S. has dropped to a two-year low due to a sharp reduction in prices and selling of positions, according to a new client note by Credit Suisse. The firm showed a decline in so-called net exposure — a way...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy