Jim Lebenthal defends decision to buy Wynn amid Chinese crackdown

The Chinese Government is continuing to work towards a greener future by barring crypto mining in the nation. According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday, the Chinese cyberspace commission in the Hebei province has agreed to work with other officials to break any cryptocurrency mines still operating in the region. This is the latest move by China in its cryptocurrency mining crackdown aimed at helping the country achieve carbon neutrality. A statement from the commission said that the department of education, department of public security, local financial regulatory bureau, and the communications administration will all be involved in the crackdown. Departments will have until the end of September to verify that their information systems are not supporting any type of cryptocurrency mining and/or trading.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO