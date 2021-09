When McKenzie Milhousen toured her small 1970s saltbox home in East Hampton, New York, back in March 2020, she saw the potential. Specifically, she envisioned a Cotswolds–meets–California meets–Long Island surf shack; a place she could escape to in the off-season and rent out during the peak summer months. But what she didn’t see after scoring the property for $650,000 was all the chaos that would take her from point A to point B. “Even though I did hours of research and felt so prepared going into this remodel, I was so naive,” says the 28-year-old Canadian and longtime Manhattan-based renter.

