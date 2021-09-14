CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Peoples Gas announces new president

By Emily L. Mahoney
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOP3l_0bvnIK6g00
Helen Wesley [ Courtesy of Peoples Gas ]

Tampa Electric Co.’s sister company, Peoples Gas, announced Tuesday that it’s getting a new leader.

Helen Wesley, who is currently the chief operating officer, will take over as president on Dec. 1, according to a news release. She’ll take the reins from T.J. Szelistowski, who is retiring after 42 years with the Florida operations of Emera, which owns Peoples Gas, the release said. He’s been president since 2016.

Peoples Gas is Florida’s largest natural gas distributor, with more than 425,000 customers across the state.

“It’s an exciting time at Peoples Gas and I’m thrilled to continue to work with our strong team to deliver on our mission to make life better for our communities by delivering safe, resilient, clean, affordable natural gas energy solutions,” Wesley said in a statement. She joined Peoples Gas as chief operating officer last year.

Also in a statement, Szelistowski praised his colleagues and said he’s “incredibly proud of what the team at Peoples Gas has accomplished for our customers and community.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

In reversal, Florida to apply for $820 million in food aid

TALLAHASSEE — In a reversal, Florida announced on Tuesday it would tap into $820 million in federal food aid money for children in low-income households. After weeks of saying the money wasn’t needed, Florida’s Department of Children and Families said it is applying for the no-strings-attached funding after all. That...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

At Tampa’s International Plaza, Läderach Swiss chocolatier replaces Godiva

Take heart, chocolate fans: Swiss chocolatier Läderach recently opened in Tampa’s International Plaza, replacing the Godiva chocolate shop that closed earlier this year. Known for artisanal chocolates, the 59-year-old family-owned company based in Switzerland opened its largest global flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in December, complete with a one-story rotating cocoa bean sculpture.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida ready to pull investments over Ben & Jerry’s decision

TALLAHASSEE — Florida continues to move closer to ending financial ties with ice-cream giant Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. Ash Williams, executive director and chief investment officer of the State Board of Administration, said Tuesday he anticipates Unilever will be added to what is known as Florida’s list of “Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel,” prohibiting state investments and contracts with the companies.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Peoples Gas#Tampa Electric Co#Emera
Tampa Bay Times

How can Tampa Bay grow with equity and sustainability in mind? An expert explains

The Tampa Bay area is exploding with multi-million dollar real estate projects on both sides of the bay. Leroy Moore has seen firsthand the impacts these changes have had on the region so far as the head of Tampa’s Housing Authority and as a member of the advisory board for Urban Land Institute’s Tampa Bay division. ULI is a global organization for real estate professionals — from local officials, to Realtors to land-use attorneys. Moore also serves as the chair of ULI Tampa Bay’s racial equity task force, which aims to better understand what impacts development has on communities of color in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How to Make a Solar Guy Squirm

If you have been able to get out and around town, I’ll bet you have noticed solar company vehicles driving by and signs that scream, ‘GO SOLAR’! on the street corner. There is ABC-Solar-this and XYZ-Solar-that, and maybe you are getting your door knocked on by obnoxious sales guys that you know are just going to tell you, “You qualify!” It is a little laughable for us here at May Electric Solar; we have never been a door-knocking company. Our goal is only to raise the standard of solar in the Tampa Bay-Central Florida area. When you finally have that “solar guy” at your dining room table, here are a few things to ask and maybe make them squirm a bit in their seat.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Tampa Bay Times

Considering a kitchen or bath remodel?

Your Tampa Bay home is more than your refuge from the world – it’s also one of your most important investments. That’s why, when you’re ready to invest in a bathroom or kitchen remodel, you need a remodeling contractor with a proven reputation for exceptional results. For over 18 years,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tampa Bay Times

Looking for the safest and most reliable solar + battery system?

It’s here. The future of solar and battery-backup systems is at the front door and the term ‘future’ only means how much it will dominate our power-outage restoring needs. Generators, with their maintenance and fuel costs to run, will fade as an old technology as battery backup becomes more accessible. At May Electric Solar, Roger Davis explains, “We have seen a 450 percent increase in battery add-ons from 12 months ago to our existing systems. Every other consultation for new systems is a solar + battery inquiry.” Why? No fuel cost, no maintenance cost, silent operation and an all-in-one approach, just for starters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas County to adopt final budget and tax rate

Pinellas county commissioners are set to adopt the final county budget and millage rates for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during a board meeting beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The $2.9 billion budget includes spending increases to address a backlog of sidewalk and road repairs, to buy body cameras for the sheriff’s office and hire more workers to maintain county parks and buildings.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy