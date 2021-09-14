Peoples Gas announces new president

Helen Wesley [ Courtesy of Peoples Gas ]

Tampa Electric Co.’s sister company, Peoples Gas, announced Tuesday that it’s getting a new leader.

Helen Wesley, who is currently the chief operating officer, will take over as president on Dec. 1, according to a news release. She’ll take the reins from T.J. Szelistowski, who is retiring after 42 years with the Florida operations of Emera, which owns Peoples Gas, the release said. He’s been president since 2016.

Peoples Gas is Florida’s largest natural gas distributor, with more than 425,000 customers across the state.

“It’s an exciting time at Peoples Gas and I’m thrilled to continue to work with our strong team to deliver on our mission to make life better for our communities by delivering safe, resilient, clean, affordable natural gas energy solutions,” Wesley said in a statement. She joined Peoples Gas as chief operating officer last year.

Also in a statement, Szelistowski praised his colleagues and said he’s “incredibly proud of what the team at Peoples Gas has accomplished for our customers and community.”