CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wharton's Siegel: Market rally faded with lack of excitement

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWharton Professor Jeremy Siegel joins the Halftime Report with his insights on the market and what caused the correction this past week. "The Fed doesn't have to panic," anymore, he tells Scott Wapner.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Charts suggest IBM shares may be poised for a rally this fall, says Jim Cramer

Technical analysis suggests shares of IBM could be in for a rally later this fall, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, who's got the hottest hand right now in the business, suggest that IBM could keep drifting lower for the next few weeks," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
thebalance.com

Stock Market Optimism Is Fading, Survey Shows

It’s been quite a year for stock market investors, but optimism about the future is fading. A monthly Deutsche Bank survey of stock market professionals shows fewer and fewer believe the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index will be higher in three months. In fact, the September data shows optimism has only been lower once in the last year, if you subtract the share who predict it will go lower from the percentage who believe it will go higher.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer: Monday’s Market Rally Isn’t Sustainable

As stocks the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 200 points higher into early intraday trading Monday, Jim Cramer urged investors to be wary. “This is not sustainable,” Cramer said. Cramer said his caution comes from Monday’s action that saw relief in the Dow at the cost of tech stocks.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Market update: USD slips, Asian equities rally

USD (USDIndex 92.45) slips from highs as risk sentiment picks up as CB keep their foot on the pump. Biden & Xi had a “productive” 90min call, their first since February. Yields down again from highs earlier in the week, (10yr 1.299%, from 1.37%). Oxford Economics expects 10yr rate to be at 1.7% by year end.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Halftime Report#Fed
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Drops as Brief Boost From CPI Data Fades

A slower-than-expected measure of inflation released Tuesday morning provided stocks with a quick but ultimately fleeting lift. The Labor Department reported that August's headline consumer price index grew 0.3% month-over-month (0.4% expected) and 5.3% year-over-year (5.3% expected); both figures came in slightly slower than July's consumer-price growth. Core CPI, which...
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends slightly lower as stock-market bounce fizzles

Turnaround Tuesday turned out to be a dud for equities, with major indexes ending mostly lower after attempting an early bounce from the previous session's rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 48 points, or 0.1%, to end near 33,922, after rising more than 340 points at its session high. The S&P 500 closed around 4 points lower, off 0.1%, near 4,354, while the Nasdaq Composite held on to a gain of around 32 points, or 0.2%, finish near 14,746.
STOCKS
CNBC

Lack of stimulus is driving markets down, David Rosenberg says

David Rosenberg, Rosenberg Research founder, joins Closing Bell with his analysis of what is leading the markets to sell-off. "The vitality in the U.S. economy came down to vaccines and came down to stimulus checks," and now the markets are waiting for a major infrastructure bill, he tells Sara Eisen.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 600 points lower as Evergrande fears shake markets

Stocks fell sharply Monday, but ended off session lows, as worries about spillover from the potential collapse of China property giant Evergrande shook up global financial markets. Investors were also jittery ahead of the start Tuesday of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 614 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,970 after dropping by more than 970 points at its session low. The S&P 500 fell around 75 points, or 1.7%, to close near 4,358, while the Nasdaq Composite [: comp] gave up 330 points, or 2.2%, to finish near 14,714.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy