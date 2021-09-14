CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

JCM Global Installs more than 1,700 GEN5 Thermal Printers at del Lago Resort & Casino

 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (September 14, 2021) – JCM Global® (JCM) has installed its innovative and award-winning GEN5® Thermal Printer on all 1,752 slot machines at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y. The installation was an upgrade of JCM’s existing GEN2U™ printers and gives del Lago the power to further enhance the guest experience with GEN5’s advanced capabilities.

