JCM Global Installs more than 1,700 GEN5 Thermal Printers at del Lago Resort & Casino

Join Pechanga Resort Casino in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival with the exciting $100,000 Harvest Moon Drawing on Friday, September 10 & 24. There will be a total of 105 winners of EasyPlay and cash prizes each drawing day. Pechanga Club members can earn entries to the drawing by playing slots and table games from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each drawing day. Multiple entries can be earned depending on your Pechanga Club membership/tier level. Red Card members can earn up to 8x entries; Platinum Card members can earn up to 5x entries; Gold Card members can earn up to 3x entries, and Silver Card members can earn 1x entry. Each drawing night, 50 winners of $250 EasyPlay will be announced at 7 p.m., 25 winners of $500 EasyPlay will be announced at 8 p.m., 20 winners of $750 will be announced at 9 p.m., 10 winners of $1,000 cash will be drawn at 10 p.m. Play more for the chance to win multiple times! Winners will be posted on display screens inside Pechanga Resort Casino each hour.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO