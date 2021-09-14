CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers find eco-friendly way to dye blue jeans

By University of Georgia
 7 days ago

Newswise — Flared or skinny, distressed or acid-washed—we all love our blue jeans. But those coveted pieces of denim are wreaking havoc on the environment. That’s why researchers from the University of Georgia developed a new indigo dyeing technology that’s kinder on the planet. The new technique reduces water usage and eliminates the toxic chemicals that make the dyeing process so environmentally damaging. And to top it off, the technology streamlines the process and secures more color than traditional methods.

