Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding with tides 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground. * WHERE...East and southeast facing shorelines in St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany, Eastern Orleans, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Lower Jefferson and Lower Plaquemines Parishes, as well as Hancock and Harrison Counties in Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.