COVID-19 surged across the state just as schools opened in August and many districts have been forced to close campuses to slow the spread of the virus. Schools have shuttered because of outbreaks in West and East Texas, Central Texas and across North Texas, including in DeSoto ISD, Carrollton and Richardson ISD — where one sixth grader was in the ICU with COVID-19 last week. Mesquite parents are wondering if — or when — their child’s school might also close from an outbreak of COVID-19.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO