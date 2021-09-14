CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's Partner Grimes Carried a Sword at the Met Gala: The Story Behind It

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Experimental musician Grimes showed up to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night carrying a head-turning accessory: A large, medieval-looking sword. The sword has more of a story behind it than most accessories. It was made by MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective who made headlines earlier this year with "Satan Shoes"—the notorious sneaker collaboration with rapper/singer Lil Nas X that featured a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross containing a drop of actual human blood.

