Elon Musk's Partner Grimes Carried a Sword at the Met Gala: The Story Behind It
Experimental musician Grimes showed up to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night carrying a head-turning accessory: A large, medieval-looking sword. The sword has more of a story behind it than most accessories. It was made by MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective who made headlines earlier this year with "Satan Shoes"—the notorious sneaker collaboration with rapper/singer Lil Nas X that featured a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross containing a drop of actual human blood.www.newsweek.com
