OAKLAND, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox' starting rotation, the cause of so much early September consternation, is about to be whole again. A group winnowed down to 60-percent strength by injured-list trips for Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, and weakened further by a shoulder-related delay in Carlos Rodón's next outing, should be back in fighting shape real soon. White Sox manager Tony La Russa informed Thursday that Rodón is likely to start Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox, adding that Lynn is likely to start the third game of that set Sunday and that Giolito is likely to start the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO