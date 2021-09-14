CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC vaccine mandate expands to include staff at all charter schools

By Michael Elsen-Rooney, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

Staff at New York City charter schools outside city public school buildings will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday.

The expansion of the mandate will add 203 charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately run — to the city’s vaccine requirement. An additional191 charter schools that share space with city Education Department schools were already included in the original mandate, which requires department staffers to show proof of their first dose by Sept. 27.

“We know when all the adults in the building are vaccinated it keeps everyone safe and it helps move us forward,” de Blasio said.

The staffers at the schools added Tuesday will have the same time frame to show proof of a first dose.

