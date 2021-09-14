CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A former Florida nurse faces prison time after threatening Vice President Kamala Harris

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A former Florida nurse who recorded a video telling Vice President Kamala Harris "you are going to die" now faces five years in prison. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, plead guilty Friday to six counts of making threats against the vice president.

Phelps arrest comes after the mother of three sent a series of videos to her husband in prison expressing anger over the results of the 2020 election, according to a Secret Service complaint.

In the videos, Phelps said "Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already."

Phelps, who is Black, told authorities she threatened the vice president because Harris wasn't "actually Black," according to the complaint. Harris is Black and of South Asian descent.

Charges in April: Florida nurse charged for death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris

Latest VP news: VP Harris hosts reproductive rights roundtable

Phelps was also angered because she believed Harris placed her hand over her purse instead of on the Bible during her swearing-in, which is false.

Phelps sent the videos to her husband who was serving time in Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville, Florida. Authorities also said Phelps practiced at a gun range and applied for a concealed weapons permit around the time she recorded the videos.

However, her attorney argued Phelps was just "venting" to her husband and didn't intend to follow through on her threats.

"[She] was just venting as she was going through a tumultuous time in her life,” he said, noting that Phelps's threats were “limited to discussions with her incarcerated husband," Attorney Scott Saul told the Miami Herald .

In court records filed Friday, the prosecution said Phelps agreed it would have been able to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Since the charges were filed in April, Phelps was suspended from her job without pay from Jackson Health System, where she's worked for 20 years. A Jackson Health System spokesperson said that Phelps would be terminated.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A former Florida nurse faces prison time after threatening Vice President Kamala Harris

Dennis Gadley
7d ago

Lock er up... Wait! Are officials gonna lock up the 1000s who threatened the last president?? lock em all up, including Congress members.

Charles Payne
7d ago

how is that a threat telling her she's going to die? we're all going to die someday, this is what happens when you have a totalitarian government in power! it feels like we're living in china!

Lorrie b
6d ago

what about Maxine Waters who told her thugs to go in restaurants chase Trump supporters out go after them when they walk down the street she should be in jail

