Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiere. Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars did something brand new in its Season 30 premiere when pop star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson took the stage as the competition's first same-sex dance partners. Their debut will undoubtedly be remembered for the positive ways that it made history for the show, but has also gained some attention for perhaps the wrong reasons. While Siwa did well in her DWTS debut, there's certainly an argument that the judges stumbled when they gave her and Johnson the top score of the night.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO