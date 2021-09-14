Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
A National East League Division matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins takes action at the Nationals Park in Washington on Tuesday night. This will be the second installment of a three-game series. The Marlins lead the series with a shutout win in the series opener. The Marlins improved to 61-83 and are fourth-place in the NL East while the Nationals dropped to 59-85, in last place.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0