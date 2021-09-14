Impatience. Hopelessness. Multi-tasking. Readers share the personal sins they’re repenting for this Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Jewish Day of Atonement, begins at sundown tomorrow. It's considered one of the holiest days in Judaism, and is a day for repentance and atonement for one's personal sins. From whatever background, potential faith or belief system we may ground ourselves in, perhaps the holiday holds lessons for all of us. We were joined by two Illinois rabbis to talk about what Yom Kippur could teach everyone, even those who don't celebrate.

