Impatience. Hopelessness. Multi-tasking. Readers share the personal sins they’re repenting for this Yom Kippur.
"For the sin of not walking through the doors God opens for me.". That was what a rabbi I dated many years ago, when I was in my 20s and living in Los Angeles, said as we performed the tashlich ritual. Tashlich literally means "casting off," and the ritual involves tossing pieces of bread into a body of water to represent the sins we are trying to shed between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement.
