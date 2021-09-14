CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Changing his repertoire may have changed Michael Wacha’s fate

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWsCO_0bvnGcaO00
Michael Wacha meets on the mound with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and catcher Mike Zunino during a loss to the White Sox on Aug. 20. Beginning with his next start, Wacha ditched his cutter and has since given up only nine hits in 15.1 innings while striking out 19. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The end was near for Michael Wacha. You could see it in his numbers, you could feel it in the air.

The Rays had too much depth, too much at stake, too much creativity to keep him in the rotation much longer. Rich Hill had been traded, Tyler Glasnow had been lost to surgery, Chris Archer was in limbo and Josh Fleming had been sent to the minors. Virtually the entire rotation had been remade during the summer, and Wacha’s time was surely coming.

Except the Rays kept handing him the ball. There was no obvious reason for it. Wacha had pitched for three different teams since 2019 and his ERA was a two-out rally away from being at the very bottom of MLB starters during the past three years.

Yet, inexplicably, the Rays continued to have faith in him.

And look at him now.

The guy who had a 5.88 ERA, who had given up 19 homers in 90 innings, who was allowing opponents to hit .304 against him, has turned in three successive strong starts going into Wednesday’s game against the hot-hitting Blue Jays.

Is it a fluke? Will it be short-lived? Is it really possible that Wacha has put himself in the conversation to be a starter in the postseason? Those are all legitimate questions and, for the moment, they have no solid answers.

But a change in repertoire and a slight uptick in velocity has Wacha looking more intriguing today than he has in a long time.

“We try to look beyond just ERA. There’s so many things that a pitcher can’t control that go into ERA,” said Peter Bendix, the Rays’ vice president of player development. “There’s the timing of hits, whether a routine ground ball is hit right to the shortstop or 10 feet to his left, whether the shortstop that day is Taylor Walls, one of the best defenders in baseball, or a different shortstop on another team that might not be as good defensively. There are so many things beyond ERA that we try to figure out.

“We’re looking at his stuff, his command, his competitiveness, the way he’s willing to make adjustments. With Wacha we saw a lot of positives there before we signed him, as well as through the first couple of months of the season.”

Persistent shoulder problems have kept Wacha from ever fulfilling the promise he had as a 21-year-old postseason phenom for the Cardinals in 2013, and his pitch selection has gradually changed over the years.

He went from being a fastball/changeup pitcher to a guy using a cutter nearly one-third of the time earlier this year. The problem is the cutter had become his least effective pitch, at least statistically, with hitters posting a .376 batting average against it. The average speed of the cutter (89 mph) was not that different from his changeup (87 mph), which meant the hitters were not having their timing disrupted.

So Wacha appeared to ditch the cutter three starts ago and is now going back to the fastball/changeup combo with the curveball figuring more prominently than before, which gives him three distinct speeds on his pitches. The fastball has also picked up a little more velocity after hovering in the 92- to 93-mph range in June and July.

“He’s only thrown a handful of (cutters), but that could also be the matchup. If the cutter could be a big pitch against Toronto on Wednesday, I imagine he’ll use it,” manager Kevin Cash said. “But he has found ways to get away from it because I think the other pitches have been so good. The split change is really diving, and the fastball velocity is sitting at that 93-95 mark.”

The willingness to adjust, learn and trust in what he was being told was another factor in Wacha’s turnaround. Bendix said Wacha’s competitiveness and work ethic made it easier to have faith that he eventually would unlock the potential they were seeing.

Not that it’s easy to do when a team in a pennant race and the results are elusive. The Rays had lost four of Wacha’s last five starts before he substituted the curveball and more fastballs for the cutter.

“I was just trying to stay positive through it all,” Wacha said after a recent start. “It was definitely a tough stretch. In those times, you just have to trust that you’re a better pitcher than the results that are showing up. Trust that the results will get better and go in my favor.”

Three starts does not mean three years of struggles are wiped out. Facing the Blue Jays this week will be a test unlike the past few weeks after pitching against the Orioles, Twins and Tigers.

But at least Wacha has again seen the possibilities. And the Rays may yet see more rewards for their faith.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Tigers: Michael Wacha on the mound

The Rays are back in action tonight, making their first visit to Detroit since June 2019 as they take on the Tigers for the first of seven times over the next 10 days. Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, who has pitched better his last three starts since dropping his cutter and mixing in his curveball more, will be on the mound for the Rays. The Tigers are starting veteran lefty Matthew Boyd.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Chris Archer
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Era#Cardinals#Orioles#Tigers#The Rays Report#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Twins place Rob Refsnyder (elbow) on 10-day injured list

Minnesota Twins utility-man Rob Refsnyder was placed on the 10-day injured list. Refsnyder will miss time after the Twins' utility-man was dealing with a right elbow impingement. Per Baseball Savant on 100 batted balls this season, Refsnyder has produced a 7% barrel rate and a .259 expected average.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy