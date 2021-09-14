Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Lower Jefferson and Lower Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.alerts.weather.gov
