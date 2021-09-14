CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Lower Jefferson and Lower Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
City
Parks, LA
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

2 disbarred attorneys outside Texas sue abortion doctor under SB8

The first tests of Texas' unprecedented and highly controversial scheme for enforcing a ban on nearly all abortions have come from two non-Texans -- both former lawyers disbarred for alleged misconduct who are effectively inviting courts to invalidate the law on constitutional grounds. Oscar Stilley, a former Arkansas attorney, brought...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Lower Lafourche#Jefferson

Comments / 0

Community Policy