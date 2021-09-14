CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Video: 77-Year-Old Woman Violently Robbed Of Her Purse, Bible In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 77-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight Sunday in Queens.

It happened around noon on 36th Avenue in Long Island City .

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the suspect hit the woman in the face and shove her into a parking pay station.

Police said he stole her purse and her Bible.

The woman suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

