Premier League

Tuchel hints at bigger Chelsea role for Hudson-Odoi after blocking ‘impossible’ Dortmund transfer on deadline day

By William Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
THOMAS TUCHEL has hinted Callum Hudson-Odoi may have a bigger role to play at Chelsea this season.

The German blocked the winger's deadline day move to Borussia Dortmund and has said the transfer was 'impossible'.

Thomas Tuchel said there was 'no chance' he was going to approve Callum Hudson-Odoi's deadline day move to Borussia Dortmund Credit: Getty

The Bundesliga side were keen to sign the Blues wonderkid, and were willing to promise him regular game time in his preferred left wing position.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, had even reportedly agreed personal terms.

But Chelsea blocked the deal on the final day of the window.

And in recent quotes reported by Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel revealed it was a no-brainer.

The German reportedly said: "It was a very easy decision.

"There was no chance to say ‘yes’ to Borussia for Hudson-Odoi on the last day.

"For him personally it may have been a good opportunity but for us, impossible.

"I see a stronger Callum every day in training”.

Chelsea felt Hudson-Odoi's versatility made him too important to lose - despite his lack of first-team action.

The Englishman started the Blues' 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday.

But that was the first action he'd seen in the Premier League this term, having being named as an unused substitute in Chelsea's first three games.

Tuchel believes Hudson-Odoi provides good cover as a wing-back, wide man and No10.

chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel confirms Romelu Lukaku WILL play against Aston Villa after shaking off a thigh issue... but the Chelsea boss will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic - with the American facing 10 days out injured

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is fit to play against Aston Villa on Saturday, but both N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are sidelined. Striker Lukaku required a scan on a thigh injury sustained on international duty with Belgium, during which he scored three goals despite missing one of their three matches through suspension.
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

England ‘tracking’ Callum Hudson-Odoi situation after Chelsea winger’s Under-21s snub

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has "huge possibilities" ahead of him and England Under-21s can still play a part in his development, according to Gareth Southgate. Hudson-Odoi turned down the chance to take part in Lee Carsley's first camp as Under-21s head coach last month, opting instead to continue working at his club to win a place under Thomas Tuchel.
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Hudson-Odoi earned his chance today

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Callum Hudson-Odoi earned his chance in victory over Aston Villa. Hudson-Odoi played his first league game of the season on the day. "Callum has to overcome the gap between training and games. I see a stronger and stronger Callum every day in training, and he needs to show this kind of determination in games that he shows in training," said Tuchel.
Tribal Football

​England boss Southgate reveals plans for Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi

England boss Gareth Southgate has not given up on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The attacker has struggled to nail down a regular spot for his club, which has impacted his international future. Hudson-Odoi declined an England Under-21 call-up, while the 20-year-old last played for the seniors in November 2019. Southgate...
International Business Times

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Defender Unlikely To Leave Stamford Bridge With Tuchel At Helm

Andreas Christensen is tied to Chelsea until 2022, but it appears there is a chance that his stay at Stamford Bridge may go beyond that. The 25-year-old Danish defender is aware that there are a lot of speculations and talks about his future, but he prefers to stay mum about the subject. However, when he spoke with Ekstra Bladet, Christensen did hint that things are looking bright as far as staying on with the Blues is concerned.
SB Nation

Tuchel hoping Barkley can maintain positive outlook amid Chelsea role uncertainty

Ross Barkley is one of several players who are technically registered to play for Chelsea in the Premier League the Champions League until at least January, but remain very much on the fringes of the first-team. The others, presumably, are fellow midfielder Lewis Baker and defender Malang Sarr, and perhaps Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well, who got an off-hand mention from Tuchel when he was asked about Barkley’s situation in yesterday’s press conference.
Sports
SB Nation

Hudson-Odoi reaches 100 Chelsea appearances as Tuchel re-sets expectations

On Saturday, Callum Hudson-Odoi accomplished something only two other players have done in the last 20 or so years. He became the third Chelsea Academy player to go on to make 100 first-team appearances for Chelsea, joining Andreas Christensen, who reached that milestone last year, and Mason Mount, who reached it earlier this year. They’re the only three to have done so since John Terry did it in 2002.
Daily Mirror

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea tracked Saul Niguez "for years" before sealing transfer

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea were tracking Saul Niguez for “many, many years” and had to fight off other clubs before landing the Spanish midfielder on loan. Saul, 26, joined the European Cup holders from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, with an option to make the move permanent, and could make his Blues debut against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes could be almost impossible to defend against, Gabriel's return is a big boost for Arsenal and Callum Hudson-Odoi is wasted as a wing-back for Chelsea... things we learned from the weekend's Premier League action

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break and there were some high quality games, with a host of new signings making their debuts. Manchester United, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's return, beat Newcastle 4-1, while Arsenal finally got off the mark with a 1-0 victory at home to Norwich.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Haaland, Mbappe, Adeyemi, Hudson-Odoi, Ndombele

Manchester City have added Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to their wanted list and will challenge Liverpool for the 18-year-old England midfielder. (Daily Star Sunday) Manchester United are set to face a challenge from Manchester City in the battle to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, next summer. (Sun on Sunday)
The US Sun

The US Sun

