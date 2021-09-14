CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face Young Boys

By Roger Gonzalez, James Benge
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a day only matched by holidays -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage is here as Matchday 1 begins on Tuesday. There are two games in the early slate, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United playing away to Young Boys, while the late slate will see Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively. The day is topped off by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich in a match where the Germans are the heavy favorites to take all three points.

ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
olympics.com

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League, matchweek 4; Cristiano Ronaldo set for second debut - watch live

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated return to Old Trafford when Manchester United take on a struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old Portuguese star rejoined the Red Devils before the international break but started training with the team only from Tuesday. Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard HOWLER gifts win to Young Boys in 95th-minute of Man United's Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card turned match following Cristiano Ronaldo opener

And this was meant to be the easy group. Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. No big guns in Group F. No danger of Manchester United missing the Champions League knockout stage this time. United will know what that ‘F’ stands for after a calamitous night in Bern. A goal ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

David Moyes will look to end Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as West Ham host Moyes’ former club.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have three wins and a draw in the league so far and saw Cristiano Ronaldo mark his return to the club with a double against Newcastle last weekend.West Ham will be missing their own free-scorer - Michail Antonio is suspended.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEThe Europa League competitors are also unbeaten but have drawn their last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
AFP

Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada

Ronald Koeman  defended his direct tactics after being accused of betraying Barcelona's attacking traditions in a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday. Koeman brought Gerard Pique off the bench at Camp Nou to play up front alongside Luuk de Jong, with Ronald Araujo, another central defender, also thrown into the attack as Barca sent in 54 crosses in search of an equaliser. Araujo finally headed home in injury-time after Domingos Duarte had given Granada an early lead but the whistles at the end from the Barcelona fans indicated a point was not nearly enough. "We changed our style a little bit," Koeman said. "The spaces were out wide, not in the middle. We went with Pique, De Jong and Araujo and from one of those crosses we got the draw.â
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham and England greats pay tribute to ‘best goalscorer ever’ Jimmy Greaves

Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton continue fine form with win over Leicester

Brighton maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium.The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break with a well-timed header.However, after going two goals behind, it was Leicester who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals signs that Timo Werner will come good at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leon Bailey reveals he sustained injury while scoring first goal for Aston Villa

Leon Bailey admitted he injured himself while scoring during his match-winning cameo for Aston Villa The forward was on the pitch for just 21 minutes but grabbed a goal and an assist as Villa scored three times in nine minutes to beat Everton 3-0.Bailey netted his first goal since his £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen but was forced off soon after on Saturday.“The injury was actually from the shot – I think I hit it too hard so I started feeling a little stiff in my quad. But I don’t think it should be anything serious,” he told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane says Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring feats are an inspiration

Harry Kane says he is inspired to beat the goalscoring numbers of former Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.Greaves is the club’s record goalscorer with 266 goals in 279 appearances and has been remembered as “finest marksmen this country has ever seen”.England captain Kane is second on the list, 43 behind Greaves, and has hailed the England World Cup winner’s numbers.“Frightening, really, how good a player he was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

