Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face Young Boys
It's a day only matched by holidays -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage is here as Matchday 1 begins on Tuesday. There are two games in the early slate, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United playing away to Young Boys, while the late slate will see Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively. The day is topped off by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich in a match where the Germans are the heavy favorites to take all three points.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0