Two arrested after stolen, illegal handgun is found during I-190 shooting investigation

Two Buffalo men have been arrested after a stolen, illegal gun was found during the investigation into a shooting on the I-190 .

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Shantelle M. Heard and 21-year-old Jayquan Roland were arraigned Sunday in Buffalo City Court on the following charges:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

Heard and Roland were driving on the I-190 north near the Elm Street exit around 4:00 p.m. Saturday when their vehicle was allegedly hit multiple times by gunfire from an unknown person inside of another vehicle. Police say the investigation is still ongoing and the suspected shooter has not been identified.

No injuries were reported but the district attorney's office said in the process of the investigation a handgun that was reported stolen from Spartanburg, Colorado in January 2021 was allegedly found in Heard and Roland's vehicle.

They are scheduled to return to court September 27 for a felony hearing. The judge released both on their own recognizance and if convicted of all charges, they face a maximum of 15 years in prison.