Keegan-Michael Key joins cast of 'Wonka' prequel

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfXPS_0bvnF1Af00
Keegan-Michael Key will star in "Wonka," which explores the early years of Willy Wonka. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of Wonka, a prequel film from Warner Bros. about a young Willy Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role.

Key's role in the film is being kept under wraps. Wonka will be a musical with song and dance numbers.

The prequel will explore the fictional candy maker from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory before he opens up his signature factory.

Paddington director Paul King is helming the project with David Heyman (Harry Potter) producing.

King penned the screenplay with Simon Farnaby. Previous writers include Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson.

Wonka is set to hit theaters on March 17. 2023.

Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp then portrayed the character in director Tim Burton's 2005 version, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Key recently starred in Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon.

