CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

12 Metre North Americans to Provide Grand Finale for Sailing Season

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aptg_0bvnEziH00
Photo credit: Daniel Forster

The 12 Metre North American Championship, scheduled for September 23-26, will close out Newport’s regatta season with a spectacle of sail next Sunday when a Memorial Race in honor of local sailing legend Harry Anderson is held. Hosted by the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station and organized by Ida Lewis Yacht Club, the event begins with racing for the North American Championship Trophy on the preceding Thursday through Saturday, providing a steppingstone for teams preparing for the next 12 Metre World Championship, which is scheduled to return to Newport in 2022. (The Worlds were last held here in 2019 when 22 boats from six countries competed and Ida Lewis Yacht Club won US Sailing’s prestigious St. Petersburg Trophy for its role in orchestrating the event.)

“We are combining what traditionally has been four divisions into two classes,” said Jack LeFort (Jamestown, R.I.), who serves as Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club and skippers Challenge XII (KA-10), which won the 12 Metre North Americans in 2018 as well as the 2019 12 Metre Worlds. “The classes are Class 1 for Grand Prix and Modern and Class 2 for Traditional and Vintage, which should add to the excitement and quality of racing.”

Joining Challenge XII in Class 1 will be Enterprise (US-27), skippered by Peter Askew (Baltimore, Md.) and New Zealand (KZ-3), skippered by Gunther Buerman (Highland Beach, Fla./Newport, R.I.). Sailing in Class 2 will be American Eagle (US-21), skippered by Alex Valcic (Nantucket, Mass/New York, N.Y.), 1958 America’s Cup winner and 2019 World Champion Columbia (US-16), skippered by Kevin Hegarty (Newport, R.I.), Nefertiti (US-19), skippered by Jack Klinck (Concord, Mass.), Onawa (US-6), skippered by Chris Culver (Vero Beach, Fla./Newport, R.I.), and 1962 America’s Cup winner Weatherly (US-17), skippered by Steve Eddleston (Bristol, R.I.)

Teams will complete six races over three days (weather permitting) and sail on Narragansett Bay and/or Rhode Island Sound. For the Harry Anderson Memorial Race, Classes 1 and 2 will start together. “This race will be scored independently from the North Americans,” explained LeFort, “and is intended as a way to share the beauty of the historic 12 Metres with the public.”

The 12 Metres are sleek, powerful 40-foot sloops built for the America’s Cup between the years of 1958 to 1987. Harry Anderson, who passed away at age 98 in his home of Newport, devoted his life to racing and its rules and had a great hand in the development of the 12 Metre Class.

Vantage points for the Harry H. Memorial Pursuit Race, which starts at 11:00 on Sunday, the 26th, will include the lawn at Castle Hill, where the Race Committee will site a start and finish line for the fleet. After racing, the fleet will moor and “dress ship” off the New York Yacht Club in Newport Harbor (approximately 2:30). The 12 Metres also can be viewed dockside at Sail Newport on Saturday afternoon (after 3:30 p.m.) when they will gather there for the 12 Metre North American awards celebration and Sunday morning (prior to 11:00 a.m.) before they depart from Sail Newport for the Memorial Race.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 Made Landfall in Newport 83 Years Ago today

The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 was one of the most destructive and powerful storms ever to strike Southern New England killing 600 people. This system developed in the far eastern Atlantic, near the Cape Verde Islands on September 4. It made a twelve day journey across the Atlantic and up the Eastern Seaboard before crashing ashore on September 21 at Suffolk County, Long Island, then into Milford, Connecticut and Newport, Rhode Island. The eye of the hurricane was observed in New Haven, Connecticut, 10 miles east of Milford. The center made landfall at the time of astronomical high tide, moving north at 50 mph. Unlike most storms, this hurricane did not weaken on its way toward Southern New England, due to its rapid forward speed and its track. This kept the center of the storm over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

NYYC Invitational Cup: San Diego Thrives, Southern Survives on Challenging Day 3

If it wasn’t the lumpy seas, it was the capricious breeze. Wherever sailors competing in the 2021 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup turned today, there was something standing between them and the groove so essential for a solid finish in a competitive fleet: a wave, a shift, a patch of no wind, a trench of disturbed air, a picket fence of competitors on starboard tack. It was one of the most challenging days on the water in the history of this storied event.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

NYYC Invitational Cup: Southern Plays Defense as San Diego Charges Toward the Lead with Two More Wins

The story line at the sharp end of the fleet on Day 4 of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup was much the same as on Day 3. San Diego Yacht Club played from in front, starting fast and stretching away to another two wins. For those keeping score at home, that’s four consecutive wins across two very different race arenas for Tyler Sinks and crew. Meanwhile, Southern Yacht Club’s crew showed again that no one can work out of a jam quite like they can, turning a potential clunker into a ninth, and following that up with a lunch-pail second.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Peter Joseph O’Connell

Peter Joseph O’Connell 76, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia. Peter is survived by his wife Edna (Guilmette) O’Connell, sister Eileen (Ahern) O’Connell of Alexandria, VA, sons Michael Eamonn O’Connell (Jeffrey) of Cleveland, OH, Ryan Fitzgerald O’Connell (Rachel) of Brooklyn, NY, and granddaughter Macon Guilmette O’Connell.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
City
Bristol, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
Newport Buzz

NYYC Invitational Cup: U.S. Teams from Opposite Coasts Focus on Common Goal

The road to a sailing world championship is a marathon, never a sprint. Few know that better than Peter Duncan, who will skipper American Yacht Club’s entry in the 2021 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, which starts racing tomorrow. A few weeks ago, Duncan won a hotly contested J/70 World Championship, his second world title in that class. He’s also won major championships in a number of other one-design classes. In each case, the common thread was meticulous preparation, including extensive time on the water with a trusted crew.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Polo Welcomes Back Team Mexico

For the first time since 2017, USA will face off against Mexico this Saturday, September 18th at 4 PM, as the final international challenger of the 30th Anniversary Season in the final weeks of the Newport International Polo Series, Presented by Turkish Airlines. Polo first made its way into Mexico...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards Winners

For the past 10 years, Newport Buzz has built the largest and most engaged audience in Newport County. So, we figured you’d be perfect to help us crown the 2021 Best of Newport Buzz Awards. Here we recognize Newport County’s best in food, drink, arts, entertainment, shopping, health, beauty, and...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Newport Buzz

NYYC Invitational Cup: Lovell, Southern Yacht Club Drive into the Lead on Day 2

It was just the sort of moment that the founders of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup envisioned more than a decade years ago when they created the event. Two identical boats crewed by amateur sailors blasting downwind in the late afternoon sun each with their eye on first place in the race. Eastern Yacht Club had had the lead around the top mark, but The San Francisco Yacht Club crew, always at home in some breeze, was chewing into the advantage and looking for any opening to take over the lead. It would come down to the final jibe before a long port-tack run to the finish.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Nefertiti
Newport Buzz

Clean Ocean Access Brings Back Beach Cleanups throughout the Fall

Clean Ocean Access (COA) heads back to the beach for fall cleanups this weekend. Throughout Fall 2021, there are four opportunities to help COA keep our beaches and coastal communities litter free. Be a part of this effort starting this Saturday, September 18th on International Coastal Cleanup Day. International Coastal...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Mālama and Alaka’i: 11th Hour Racing Team names boats as a tribute to ocean health

Today, 11th Hour Racing Team officially named their two 60-foot round the world offshore race boats in Concarneau, France. Drawing on the Hawaiian heritage of team CEO, Mark Towill, the brand new IMOCA 60, previously nicknamed ‘11.2’ was named Mālama – to care for – and the team’s second boat, known as ‘11.1’ was named Alaka’i – leadership. Both boats will carry the Team’s message focusing on the urgent need to restore the health of our ocean, aligning with the mission of title sponsor 11th Hour Racing.
HEALTH
Newport Buzz

Potters Pond Closed to Shellfish Harvesting

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the immediate closure of the Potters Pond (GA10PP), located in South Kingstown, to all shellfish harvesting. The pond will remain closed until further notice. The closure is the result of an investigation that linked human...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Sailing#12 Metre#North Americans#Metre Yacht Club#Newport Station#St Petersburg Trophy#Commodore#American Eagle#Mass New York#Vantage#Castle Hill#The Race Committee#The New York Yacht Club#Sail Newport
Newport Buzz

RIP Mary A. (Moreau) Cardoza

Mary A. (Moreau) Cardoza, age 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 6, 2021 at Newport Hospital. A lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island, Mary was born in Newport to the late Henry Otto Moreau and Ada (Barton) Moreau. She grew up in Newport and enjoyed a fun and mischievous childhood. As she got older, she found her calling in Nursing and graduated second in her class in 1973 from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse, working her entire life in both the hospital and nursing home settings. She also opened her own home health care agency providing private care services for local families. Mary was a patient and compassionate caregiver.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Willard E. Marcley

Willard E. Marcley, age 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 30, 2021. Willard Marcley has lived in Portsmouth, RI for the past 35 years and following his retirement from Raytheon Company in 1990. He was born September 20, 1927 in Schenectady, NY where he graduated from Mont Pleasant Technical High School in 1945. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and service for three and a half years as an electronics technician on several Navy ships in the Pacific theater of operations. Upon discharge he entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated in 1952 with a bachelors degree in electrical engineering.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

State of RI announces new West Nile Virus finding

The Department of Environmental Management today announced that the most recent round of testing by RIDOH State Health Laboratories has confirmed one new positive isolation (finding) of West Nile Virus (WNV) collected Aug. 30 from a trap in Johnston. DEM collected 82 pools (samples) of mosquitoes from 23 traps set statewide Aug. 26-30. Results are pending for mosquitoes trapped Aug. 31- Sept. 9. To date, the state has confirmed five positive WNV findings, but no mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
JOHNSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Newport Buzz

‘Clarendon Court’ sells for a record $30 million!!!

‘Clarendon Court’, the iconic former home of Claus and Sunny von Bülow, at 626 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI, has sold for $30 million. This sale smashes the record price for a home sold in Rhode Island. Taylor Swift had held the record since 2013 when she purchased her Watch Hill home for $17.75 million. ⁠⁠
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Michael Shane McCarthy

Michael Shane McCarthy, 39, of Los Angeles, CA. formerly of Newport, RI died unexpectedly on August 12, 2021 at home. Michael was born February 19, 1982 in Springfield, MA to Kevin J McCarthy and Vicki L Dyl. He grew up in Newport RI and graduated from Rogers High School in 2000.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Joseph C. Kriner, Jr.

Joseph C. Kriner, Jr. age 60, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 31, 2020. Joe was born in Newport, RI to the late Joseph Kriner Sr. and Jean (DeWick) Kriner. Joe was a 1979 graduate of Rogers High School. He considered himself...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Free Trees Available, Just In Time For Fall Planting

Registration opens Sept. 9 for popular Energy-Saving Trees Program, which helps Rhode Islanders beautify their yards and save energy and money. It is funded by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy