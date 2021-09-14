Shoppers are redefining what wellness means to them
Dawn Valandingham is a contributor to Supermarket News and senior vice president of retail at SPINS, a leader in data and retailer solutions for the natural products industry. She leads the SPINS Retail strategy, which includes innovative tactics around recruitment and retention of retail partners. Valandingham is also responsible for adding strategic partners that strengthen the SPINS ecosystem and reinforce its commitment to expanding and supporting the natural products industry.www.supermarketnews.com
Comments / 0