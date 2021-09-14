The Council on Aging Inaugurates New Meal Transport Van with Generous Support from Robberson Ford

(Chris Piper, Jeff Robberson and Bernadette Handley get a look at the new Meal Transport Van | Photo courtesy of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon) The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that it has put into service its new Ford Transit van for meal deliveries to seniors around the Tri-County. We want to thank Robberson Ford for their help in procuring the much-needed vehicle to help us get fresh meals to our most at-risk seniors.