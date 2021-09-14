CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Council on Aging Inaugurates New Meal Transport Van with Generous Support from Robberson Ford

Cover picture for the article(Chris Piper, Jeff Robberson and Bernadette Handley get a look at the new Meal Transport Van | Photo courtesy of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon) The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that it has put into service its new Ford Transit van for meal deliveries to seniors around the Tri-County. We want to thank Robberson Ford for their help in procuring the much-needed vehicle to help us get fresh meals to our most at-risk seniors.

#Family Support#Nutrition Education#Elderly People#Volunteers#Ford Transit#Coa#Council On Aging Board#Covid#Councilonaging Org
